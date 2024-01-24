SteelPeak Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,681 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 42.2% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 96.0% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% during the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% during the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 23.88%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PXD shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Argus lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $254.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Read More

