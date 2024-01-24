SteelPeak Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,083 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 53,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $43.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $451.65 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $37.69 and a 1 year high of $48.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

