SageView Advisory Group LLC Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,889,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 26.3% during the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.8% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 97,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,005,000 after buying an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $12,262,000.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.77. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $142.56 and a 12-month high of $175.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

