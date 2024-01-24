Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) PT Raised to $232.00

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by KeyCorp from $210.00 to $232.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Veeva Systems from $188.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.18.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Veeva Systems stock opened at $211.77 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $160.21 and a fifty-two week high of $225.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.36. The company has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $616.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $615.98 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Veeva Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 6,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.72, for a total transaction of $1,216,561.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,829,650.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.75, for a total value of $614,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 19,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,454,240 over the last three months. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veeva Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 424.0% during the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the third quarter worth $29,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

