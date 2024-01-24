Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Mizuho reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $131.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.29.

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $131.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.48. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $138.06.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 5.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total value of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,457,333.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,653 shares of company stock worth $5,462,808 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 37,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,967,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

