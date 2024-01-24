Independent Bank Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the bank on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Independent Bank Group has increased its dividend by an average of 13.1% per year over the last three years. Independent Bank Group has a payout ratio of 38.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank Group to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 3.8 %

IBTX opened at $50.98 on Wednesday. Independent Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $65.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.10. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Independent Bank Group ( NASDAQ:IBTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.04). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $116.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Group will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

IBTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Independent Bank Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Independent Bank Group from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.40.

Institutional Trading of Independent Bank Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 121,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,838 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Independent Bank Group by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Group



Independent Bank Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Independent Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

