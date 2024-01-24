Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 921 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,295 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DHI. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. now owns 3,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.4% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 25,531 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.7% in the second quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 2,812 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Down 9.2 %

DHI stock opened at $143.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.41. The stock has a market cap of $47.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $89.05 and a one year high of $157.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.22.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on D.R. Horton

Insider Activity at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.21, for a total transaction of $59,318.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,086.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares in the company, valued at $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,683 shares of company stock worth $1,764,908 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.