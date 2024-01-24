Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.22 Per Share

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Tuesday, April 2nd. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Kimberly-Clark has raised its dividend by an average of 3.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. Kimberly-Clark has a payout ratio of 63.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to earn $7.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.2%.

KMB stock opened at $124.92 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The stock has a market cap of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark has a 52-week low of $116.32 and a 52-week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter worth $54,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 204.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,056,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,900,000 after acquiring an additional 709,670 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

