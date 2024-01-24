Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd.

Home Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 4.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Home Bancorp has a payout ratio of 23.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Home Bancorp to earn $4.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.75 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Bancorp

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Bancorp

In other Home Bancorp news, CFO David T. Kirkley sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $45,988.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,639 shares in the company, valued at $185,513.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 7.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,726 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 57.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 99.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 42.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HBCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut Home Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.