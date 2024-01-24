First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF stock opened at $18.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.51. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $18.93.

Institutional Trading of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 710,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after acquiring an additional 91,842 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 134,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 257.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 104,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 247.0% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 90,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 64,234 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF

The First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (LDSF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds. Holdings consist of short-term fixed income securities, primarily from US issuers LDSF was launched on Jan 3, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

