First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Shares Sold by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 30.6% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 15.3% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 7,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.2% during the third quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 138,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 3.7% during the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,550,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,850,000 after purchasing an additional 54,833 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 5.1% during the third quarter. Pacific Wealth Management now owns 117,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FDL opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 1 year low of $31.47 and a 1 year high of $38.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a 200 day moving average of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

