Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Shares Purchased by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $2,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Universal Display during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 26.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.0% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 5,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 22.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Universal Display from $196.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (up from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Universal Display in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.89.

Universal Display stock opened at $180.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display Co. has a one year low of $125.38 and a one year high of $194.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $178.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.94.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $141.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.39 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 35.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.48%.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

