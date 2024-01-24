Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,200 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,304,000. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $2,072,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 212,369 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $238,230. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.4 %

Pfizer stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

