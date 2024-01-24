Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 22nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is a boost from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Teradyne has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Teradyne has a payout ratio of 8.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Teradyne to earn $3.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.2%.

TER stock opened at $111.24 on Wednesday. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $81.07 and a 52-week high of $119.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.63.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. Equities analysts expect that Teradyne will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.18, for a total transaction of $154,707.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,500.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $101,896,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 35.1% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,338,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,295,000 after purchasing an additional 607,887 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Teradyne by 153.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 940,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,160,000 after purchasing an additional 569,516 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1,445.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 322,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after purchasing an additional 346,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 11,039.7% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 323,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,965,000 after buying an additional 320,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.67.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

