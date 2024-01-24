Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 346 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 173.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU opened at $106.83 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.19 and a fifty-two week high of $106.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $102.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.85.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.