East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $654.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.91 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 33.62%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share.

East West Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC opened at $73.68 on Wednesday. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EWBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, East West Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Insider Activity at East West Bancorp

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.29, for a total transaction of $759,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,291.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.90, for a total transaction of $68,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,291,117.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,100. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On East West Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,033,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,464,000 after acquiring an additional 76,550 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in East West Bancorp by 14.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 20.1% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 331,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,487,000 after purchasing an additional 55,565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

