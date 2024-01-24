Jeffersonville Bancorp (JFBC) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 26th

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 16th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 26th.

JFBC opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.16. Jeffersonville Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $20.31.

Jeffersonville Bancorp (OTCMKTS:JFBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter.

Jeffersonville Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Jeff Bank that provides community banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments primarily in Sullivan County, New York. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking, money market, savings, and NOW, as well as demand and time deposits.

