ORG Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

ORG Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 98.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,117 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,484,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,520 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,566,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,622 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,575,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,545,886,000 after purchasing an additional 379,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,170,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,304 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.48 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.28 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.85.

iShares MBS ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2757 per share. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

