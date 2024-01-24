ORG Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

ORG Partners LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,366 shares during the quarter. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after purchasing an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,116,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,547,863,000 after acquiring an additional 865,621 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,238,000 after acquiring an additional 979,087 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,396,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,411,000 after acquiring an additional 777,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 19,395,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,492,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,727 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $150.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.94. The stock has a market cap of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $150.72.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

