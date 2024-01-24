ORG Partners LLC Takes $180,000 Position in Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV)

ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDIV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X SuperDividend ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 965,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,070,000 after acquiring an additional 150,035 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 440,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,936,000 after buying an additional 88,078 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 240,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 195,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 52,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X SuperDividend ETF by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 179,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 57,465 shares during the last quarter.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

SDIV stock opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend ETF has a 12-month low of $20.06 and a 12-month high of $26.79. The stock has a market cap of $743.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99.

Global X SuperDividend ETF Profile

The Global X SuperDividend ETF (SDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 100 global securities with high yields. SDIV was launched on Jun 8, 2011 and is managed by Global X.

