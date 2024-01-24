MGO One Seven LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VHT opened at $256.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $259.57. The firm has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $246.61 and a 200 day moving average of $242.20.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

