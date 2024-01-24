MGO One Seven LLC Boosts Holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,288 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC owned approximately 0.10% of VanEck Agribusiness ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $43,317,000. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at $7,710,000. Verity & Verity LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,682,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,443,000 after acquiring an additional 52,274 shares during the period. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 46,774 shares during the period.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF stock opened at $71.32 on Wednesday. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a one year low of $70.91 and a one year high of $93.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.28. The company has a market cap of $941.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.93.

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

