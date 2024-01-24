MGO One Seven LLC Lowers Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,991 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 182 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,127 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,447,146 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,813,329,000 after purchasing an additional 555,639 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 218,657 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $18,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,867 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 29,649 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 11,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Capital Group raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 2,968 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.06, for a total value of $1,514,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 576,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,307,911.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE TJX opened at $95.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $108.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.70. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.92 and a 12 month high of $95.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.67% and a net margin of 7.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.3325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.68%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.