iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Shares Acquired by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 66,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its position in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 303.3% in the second quarter. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV now owns 31,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $664,000. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $570,000.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

IGF stock opened at $45.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 12 month low of $40.38 and a 12 month high of $49.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.33.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $0.907 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

