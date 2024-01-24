PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.45 EPS

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS.
PACCAR Trading Up 4.0 %
NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.60. PACCAR has a one year low of $67.48 and a one year high of $101.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.38.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.79%.
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total value of $250,593.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $269,446.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,241,000 after purchasing an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 49.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 53.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,742,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082,677 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after purchasing an additional 523,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 249.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
