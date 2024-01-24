iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Position Trimmed by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,874 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 195.1% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEI stock opened at $116.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.54. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.2917 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.