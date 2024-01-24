MGO One Seven LLC Sells 13,740 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

MGO One Seven LLC trimmed its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 25.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,740 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valvoline by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Valvoline by 127.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Valvoline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.43.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.9 %

VVV opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.44. Valvoline Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $39.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.41.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.25 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 98.10% and a return on equity of 35.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Valvoline

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 1,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $35,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $874,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Travis Dobbins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total transaction of $68,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,366.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,002 shares of company stock valued at $414,640 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

