Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Halliburton Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $590,048,000 after buying an additional 271,718 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $677,520,000 after buying an additional 6,815,373 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $627,088,000 after buying an additional 8,791,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,245,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,384,178 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $408,617,000 after buying an additional 384,016 shares in the last quarter. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

