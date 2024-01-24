Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Halliburton Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.45.
Halliburton Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.99%.
Institutional Trading of Halliburton
Analyst Ratings Changes
HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.63.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Halliburton
Halliburton Company Profile
Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Halliburton
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What is a Dividend King?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.