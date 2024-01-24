RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. RTX updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.400 EPS.

RTX Trading Up 5.4 %

NYSE RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. RTX has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RTX

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Quarry LP bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

