AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) Releases Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of -1.250–1.250 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AXIS Capital also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 5.650-5.650 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered AXIS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AXIS Capital from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.20.

Shares of AXS stock opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.46. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $51.25 and a twelve month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.48. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 28.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in AXIS Capital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,723 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 15,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its stake in AXIS Capital by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

