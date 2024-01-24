iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stake Raised by MGO One Seven LLC

MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 42.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $37,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IWM opened at $195.97 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $161.67 and a 1 year high of $205.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

