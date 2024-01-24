Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 45.23% and a net margin of 39.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

TXN stock opened at $174.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 5.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.02. The company has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $188.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 67.53%.

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.51, for a total transaction of $1,789,627.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,319.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its position in Texas Instruments by 7.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

