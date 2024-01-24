Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 853,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,923 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.16% of Hormel Foods worth $32,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 219.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $185,421.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,212,570.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,021 shares of company stock valued at $886,454 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.29.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $30.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.36. The stock has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.23.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

