US Bancorp DE Acquires 83,832 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.
iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend
About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Is Xerox’s 6.0% dividend a value deal or a value trap?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.