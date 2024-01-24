US Bancorp DE Acquires 83,832 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 717,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,832 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.80% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $33,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACWX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 397,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,785 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX opened at $49.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $51.30.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

