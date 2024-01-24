MGO One Seven LLC Has $1.74 Million Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

MGO One Seven LLC cut its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 32.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,782 shares during the quarter. MGO One Seven LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 6,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kapstone Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $115.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.86 and a 200-day moving average of $112.42. The company has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.189 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

