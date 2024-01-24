Certuity LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Certuity LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,036 shares during the period. Certuity LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $50.95 and a 12-month high of $58.42. The company has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.8471 per share. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

