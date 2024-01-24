Certuity LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO)

Certuity LLC lessened its position in shares of Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYRO – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,025 shares during the quarter. Certuity LLC owned 0.41% of Ayro worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ayro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ayro in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Ayro by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 218,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 71,831 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Ayro by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 506,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 376,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ayro alerts:

Ayro Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ AYRO opened at $1.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 3.64. Ayro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $3.60.

About Ayro

Ayro ( NASDAQ:AYRO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.70). Ayro had a negative net margin of 3,238.95% and a negative return on equity of 57.12%. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. Equities analysts predict that Ayro, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

Ayro, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles for closed campus mobility, urban and community transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, and government use in the United States. It provides four-wheeled purpose-built electric vehicles for universities, business and medical campuses, last mile delivery services, and food service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ayro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.