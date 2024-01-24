US Bancorp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,163 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $29,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 110.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,676.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its position in Valero Energy by 190.0% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.15.

Valero Energy Price Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $129.11 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $43.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.55.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The business’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

