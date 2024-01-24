US Bancorp DE Sells 109,277 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 574,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,277 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $25,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the third quarter valued at $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Citigroup by 73.8% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 75.0% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Citigroup during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Stock Performance

C opened at $53.30 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $102.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.09.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($1.89). Citigroup had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

C has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. HSBC raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.21.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.