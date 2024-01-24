WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,863 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.14% of WEC Energy Group worth $36,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $79.75 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.22 and a 200-day moving average of $84.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is 72.06%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

