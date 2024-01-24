US Bancorp DE Increases Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 146,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $27,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 312,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,970 shares during the period. Markel Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 659,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,039,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 235,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,199,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO John Jude Jones sold 4,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total value of $947,636.64. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,392.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC stock opened at $199.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.44 and its 200 day moving average is $192.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 40.92%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

Featured Articles

