US Bancorp DE Sells 31,738 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 284,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 31,738 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $36,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.64.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $110.37 on Wednesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $137.95. The stock has a market cap of $64.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.98.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 32.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.04%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Featured Stories

