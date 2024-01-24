Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Up 10.6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.22 and last traded at $9.16. 53,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 221,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Pulse Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan acquired 20,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,266,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,227,461.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert W. Duggan bought 20,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $123,470.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,266,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,227,461.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Patrick Danahy purchased 5,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $35,162.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,983.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 623,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,673,351. Insiders own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLSE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 25.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 5,265 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 820,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 39,645 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 58,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 39,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

