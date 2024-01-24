Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,384,191 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 149% from the previous session’s volume of 555,477 shares.The stock last traded at $52.67 and had previously closed at $51.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FWRD. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Forward Air from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Forward Air in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.86.

Forward Air Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a 200-day moving average of $74.31. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $413.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Forward Air Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Forward Air

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 645,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,610,000 after purchasing an additional 203,597 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Forward Air in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. 97.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

Featured Stories

