Apollo Currency (APL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $704.54 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Apollo Currency alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.12 or 0.00077660 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00027214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00023033 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006395 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001466 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. The official message board for Apollo Currency is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Apollo Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Apollo Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.