Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Sets New 1-Year High at $60.00

Shares of Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.00 and last traded at $59.75, with a volume of 25113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on STC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Stewart Information Services from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.32 and a 200-day moving average of $48.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 1.50%. The firm had revenue of $601.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Stewart Information Services Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Stewart Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 148.44%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stewart Information Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 60.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 92.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Stewart Information Services in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stewart Information Services Company Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services. The company operates through Title and Real Estate Solutions segments. The Title segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

Featured Stories

