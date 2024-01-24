ITT (NYSE:ITT) Hits New 1-Year High at $121.26

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $121.26 and last traded at $120.98, with a volume of 33012 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.27.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.97.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $822.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.87 million. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 13.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. ITT’s payout ratio is 22.14%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to purchase up to 12.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total value of $283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Don Defosset sold 9,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $1,012,095.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,095,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in ITT by 63.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 304 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of ITT by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

