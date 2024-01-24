Brookfield (TSE:BN) Hits New 52-Week High at $54.48

Brookfield Co. (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$54.48 and last traded at C$54.13, with a volume of 208831 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$53.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookfield from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Get Brookfield alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Brookfield

Brookfield Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$84.55 billion, a PE ratio of -1,806.67 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$50.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$46.75.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.98 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of C$32.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.48 billion. Equities analysts expect that Brookfield Co. will post 4.2980132 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,233.33%.

About Brookfield

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.