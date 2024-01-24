SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 159,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the previous session’s volume of 141,211 shares.The stock last traded at $34.22 and had previously closed at $34.12.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,718,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 53,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 12.9% during the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $310,000.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

