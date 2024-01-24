Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Yalla Group Limited (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 331,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 330,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.20 and had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $85.19 million for the quarter. Yalla Group had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 32.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Yalla Group by 3,564.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,563 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Yalla Group in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Yalla Group during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Yalla Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yalla Group by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Yalla Group Limited operates a social networking and entertainment platform primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. It provides mobile applications, including Yalla, a voice-centric group chat platform; and Yalla Ludo, a casual gaming application. The company's platform offers group chatting and games services; and sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services.

